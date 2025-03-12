Diane Holder Buys 2,735 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) Director Diane Holder acquired 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,517.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,548.72. The trade was a 4.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $34.07.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
EVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.
Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.
