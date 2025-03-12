Diageo (LON:DGE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.84 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 2,195.60 ($28.43), with a volume of 60864941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,176.50 ($28.18).

DGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($29.78) to GBX 2,920 ($37.80) in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.25) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.37) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,876.67 ($37.24).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,307.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36.

In other Diageo news, insider Nik Jhangiani sold 65,676 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,165 ($28.03), for a total value of £1,421,885.40 ($1,840,866.65). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19 shares of company stock valued at $43,455. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

