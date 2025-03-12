Desktop Metal (DM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $44.10 million for the quarter.
Desktop Metal Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of DM stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.34. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.
