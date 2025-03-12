Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,737,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,037 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises 0.9% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $105,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,312.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,478.21. The trade was a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $447,271.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,455.04. The trade was a 40.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

