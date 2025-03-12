Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.79 and last traded at $74.90. Approximately 356,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 503,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.02.
Defiance Quantum ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.10. The company has a market capitalization of $969.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.15.
Defiance Quantum ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.0751 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Defiance Quantum ETF
About Defiance Quantum ETF
The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.
