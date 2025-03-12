Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,944,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $268,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,417 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $169,386,000 after buying an additional 1,055,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,585,000 after buying an additional 981,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after buying an additional 636,594 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE BA opened at $154.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.83. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $196.95.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

