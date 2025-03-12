Dearborn Partners LLC Has $281,000 Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NGG. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in National Grid by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in National Grid by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $73.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

