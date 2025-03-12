Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,312,000. Amundi raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,913 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 32,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

