Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 502 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Flavin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $1,190,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $3,033,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,625,000 after buying an additional 2,467,316 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $123.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.