Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 12,790 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 384.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in Sony Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

