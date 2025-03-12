Davis R M Inc. Sells 4,227 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 30.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,814,000 after buying an additional 305,921 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CFR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 3.6 %

CFR opened at $122.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.97. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $94.09 and a one year high of $147.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

