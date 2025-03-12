Davis R M Inc. Sells 118 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 64,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,322,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.43 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average is $135.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

