Davis R M Inc. Has $645,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,734 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pfizer by 102.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 121.99%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

