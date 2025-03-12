Davis R M Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 894,345 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

