Daniel Kim Halyk Buys 30,500 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.90 per share, with a total value of C$271,450.00.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.35 per share, with a total value of C$1,135.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.63 per share, with a total value of C$58,150.00.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$9.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$351.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.85 and a 1-year high of C$12.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TOT. TD Securities reduced their price target on Total Energy Services from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

