Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $319.42 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $480.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $380.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.18. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.