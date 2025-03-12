Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,306 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Spotify Technology by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,492,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,969,000 after buying an additional 102,786 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,335,575,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,073,000 after acquiring an additional 28,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,788,000 after purchasing an additional 297,035 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $619,600,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.68.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 3.8 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $507.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $249.58 and a 1-year high of $652.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.64.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

