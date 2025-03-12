Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 9,551 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $10,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in PTC by 542.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth about $84,549,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PTC by 28.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,971,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,193,000 after acquiring an additional 135,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of PTC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $157.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.53 and a 12-month high of $203.09.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

