Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $8.50 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 85.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,244 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,695,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $175,978,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,499.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,162,000 after purchasing an additional 993,687 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,433,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,204,000 after purchasing an additional 692,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock opened at $125.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.72 and its 200-day moving average is $131.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $147.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

