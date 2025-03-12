Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the February 13th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dai Nippon Printing Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DNPLY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.49. 13,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,029. Dai Nippon Printing has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.