Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the February 13th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Dai Nippon Printing Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DNPLY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.49. 13,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,029. Dai Nippon Printing has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dai Nippon Printing
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.