DA Davidson Estimates THOR Industries Q3 Earnings

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for THOR Industries in a report released on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on THO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THOR Industries stock opened at $79.05 on Monday. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $118.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.48. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 37.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,078,000 after purchasing an additional 411,466 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 51.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 504,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 171,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,619 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 8.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 53.05%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

