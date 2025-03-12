D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.41. 17,830,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 75,163,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QBTS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 9.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $44,120.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,343,436.16. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $29,417.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,064,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,210.12. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,508,799 shares of company stock worth $88,960,447 over the last ninety days. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.