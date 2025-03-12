CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,214,235.00 in Stock

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 66,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $1,214,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,217,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,156,191.80. This trade represents a 0.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

CVR Energy stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.01. 1,434,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,960. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 300.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $38.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 750,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after buying an additional 269,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

View Our Latest Report on CVR Energy

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.