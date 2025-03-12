CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,214,235.00 in Stock

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 66,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $1,214,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,217,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,156,191.80. This trade represents a 0.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
CVR Energy Stock Performance
CVR Energy stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.01. 1,434,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,960. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 300.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $38.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51.
CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
CVR Energy Company Profile
CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.
