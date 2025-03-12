COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Down 95.3% in February

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the February 13th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 2.0 %

COSCO SHIPPING stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.56. 232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

