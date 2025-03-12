COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Down 95.3% in February

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the February 13th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 2.0 %
COSCO SHIPPING stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.56. 232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52.
About COSCO SHIPPING
