Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Position Decreased by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,226 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for about 0.0% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 559,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,257.78. This trade represents a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

Corteva Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

