Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Reduced by Amundi

Amundi reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,353,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,918 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Corteva were worth $77,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.64.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

