Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 6,549 Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GGZ. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 75,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

GGZ opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $13.35.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

In other The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $73,458.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,586 shares in the company, valued at $531,532.76. The trade was a 16.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

