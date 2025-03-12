Cormark Comments on MDA Space’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:MDA)

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for MDA Space in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 10th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for MDA Space’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for MDA Space’s FY2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MDA Space from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MDA Space from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ci Capital raised their price objective on MDA Space from C$15.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MDA Space from C$28.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MDA Space from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MDA Space presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.43.

Shares of MDA Space stock opened at C$27.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.28. MDA Space has a 12 month low of C$11.44 and a 12 month high of C$30.00. The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

In related news, Director John Carter Risley sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.06, for a total value of C$1,711,660.00. Also, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 290,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.55, for a total value of C$8,296,630.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 361,300 shares of company stock worth $10,285,710. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

