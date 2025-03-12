Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,239,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 507,543 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $134,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Fortis by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,190,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,839,000 after acquiring an additional 930,331 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,890,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,330,000 after buying an additional 250,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,404,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,771,000 after purchasing an additional 223,733 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,490,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fortis Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $46.06.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4324 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.03%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.