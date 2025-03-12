Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $347.76 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,334,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190,738 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up about 1.6% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $347,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MFC opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.45%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

