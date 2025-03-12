Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 2,031,995 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 103.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,997,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031,995 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 1.0% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $216,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 339,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,422,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.5 %

BAM stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $62.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 132.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

