Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

Concrete Pumping Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $320.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

About Concrete Pumping

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 96.8% in the third quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 526,379 shares in the last quarter. Seven Six Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth $3,500,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth $2,933,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,448,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 176,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,170,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Articles

