Comparing Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) & Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Oruka Therapeutics and Achieve Life Sciences are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and Achieve Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -24.96% -21.22% Achieve Life Sciences N/A -108.30% -65.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oruka Therapeutics and Achieve Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 7 2 3.22 Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 3 2 3.40

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oruka Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $39.86, suggesting a potential upside of 260.37%. Achieve Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 439.38%. Given Achieve Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Achieve Life Sciences is more favorable than Oruka Therapeutics.

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and Achieve Life Sciences”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million ($5.79) -1.91 Achieve Life Sciences N/A N/A -$29.82 million ($1.13) -2.58

Achieve Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oruka Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats Achieve Life Sciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms. It has license and supply agreement with Sopharma AD and University of Bristol Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

