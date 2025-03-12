Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 44 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.62. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

