Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 3.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $217.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as low as $185.90 and last traded at $185.79. Approximately 3,428,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 9,376,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.69.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.89.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total transaction of $1,521,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,554,708.90. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $2,326,567.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,656,524.09. This trade represents a 11.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 219,455 shares of company stock valued at $60,955,968 in the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 3.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.55 and its 200 day moving average is $241.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

