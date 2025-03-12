Coeur Mining (CDE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) in the last few weeks:

3/11/2025 – Coeur Mining was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/11/2025 – Coeur Mining is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Coeur Mining was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.75.

2/21/2025 – Coeur Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $8.50 to $8.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Coeur Mining was upgraded by analysts at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating.

2/18/2025 – Coeur Mining is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

CDE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.72. 19,083,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,139,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,362.50. This trade represents a 1.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 18,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 3,685.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 181,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 176,346 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,092,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 238,688 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

