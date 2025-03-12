Clarkson (LON:CKN) Issues Earnings Results

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 286.90 ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Clarkson had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 13.10%.

Clarkson Stock Up 1.6 %

CKN opened at GBX 3,539.50 ($45.82) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,249.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,919.43. Clarkson has a 52 week low of GBX 3,345 ($43.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,675 ($60.53). The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.26) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

