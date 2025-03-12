Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 201524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Clarivate Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Clarivate announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $142,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Clarivate by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Clarivate by 2.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 2.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 96,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

