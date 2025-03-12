Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 10,299 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,299 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. National Pension Service bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

HST has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

