Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $77.35 and a 1-year high of $99.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.45. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.