Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,475 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.48 and a 200 day moving average of $99.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.