Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $124.32 and a 1-year high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.