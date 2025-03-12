Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $7.73 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $196.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.52 and a 200-day moving average of $209.36. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.83 and a 12 month high of $228.12.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.79.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

