Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $5.05 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $493.72 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $175.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $569.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total transaction of $464,761.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,397.94. This represents a 63.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,309 shares of company stock worth $7,611,004 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

