Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJK. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.68. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $82.38 and a 12 month high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

