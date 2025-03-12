Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.14 and last traded at $114.73, with a volume of 95918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.56.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 49.79%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $1,061,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,575. The trade was a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,510 shares of company stock worth $7,383,170 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

