Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.55, with a volume of 15690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.62.

Ceres Global Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$52.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About Ceres Global

Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.

