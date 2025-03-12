Century Therapeutics (IPSC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Century Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.75. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Century Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) by 109.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of Century Therapeutics worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Century Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

