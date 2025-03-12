Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELCGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.17.

CELC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celcuity

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,565,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,700 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,678,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,062,000 after purchasing an additional 803,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 152.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 668,318 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,468,000. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 71.2% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 884,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 367,663 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CELC opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.36. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.65.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

