Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.17.

CELC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,565,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,700 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,678,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,062,000 after purchasing an additional 803,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 152.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 668,318 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,468,000. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 71.2% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 884,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 367,663 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CELC opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.36. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

