Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.17.
CELC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, November 15th.
NASDAQ CELC opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.36. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.65.
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
