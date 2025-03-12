CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $164.96 and last traded at $166.05, with a volume of 1583383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.51.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $242.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.61.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CDW by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in CDW by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

